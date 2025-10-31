Enemy attacked Dnipro and districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and MLRS: fires have been localised. PHOTO

During a night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drones and artillery caused fires in private homes. There were no casualties, and the fires were localized.

this was reported by the acting head of the RMA, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

On the evening and night of 30 October, Russian invaders struck Dnipro, causing fires. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fires, according to local services.

Strikes on districts

Synelnykivskyi district – the aggressor used UAVs against the Shakhtarsk and Pokrovsk communities. As a result of the attack, a private house caught fire and infrastructure was damaged.

Nikopol district – the district centre, Marhanets, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were hit. The Russians fired FPV drones, "Grad" MLRS and artillery. A fire in a private home was extinguished.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region in October

Throughout October 2025, the Dnipropetrovsk region suffered a series of attacks by Russian troops, which affected civilians, private homes and infrastructure.

25 October - a massive missile attack on the Nikopol district. One rescuer was killed and another was wounded. Residential buildings and shops were hit, and infrastructure was partially damaged.

26 October - the enemy attacked the region with drones. Air defence forces shot down at least four drones, but some of the attacks resulted in damage to civilian facilities.

29 October – a series of drone attacks on the Synelnykivskyi and Nikopol districts. Damage to residential buildings and critical infrastructure was recorded, and there were injuries.

Throughout the month, there were regular strikes on the Synelnykivskyi and Nikopol districts, resulting in power outages and damage to enterprises and residential buildings.

