Explosions heard in Dnipro during air raid alert

Explosions rocked the city of Dnipro on the evening of October 30, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne Dnipro.

An air raid alert had been declared in the region shortly beforehand.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported a high-speed aerial target over the Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Kamianske.

There is no official information yet on the cause of the explosions.

Strike drone attack

Earlier, we reported that Russian forces continued to attack Ukrainian territory with strike drones on the evening of October 30.

Air raid sirens are blaring across several regions.

We also reported that ruscists struck a TV tower in central Chernihiv.

