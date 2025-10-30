Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, say Air Forces (updated)

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukrainian territory with strike drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing AFU’s Air Force, air raid sirens are blaring across multiple regions on the evening of October 30.

Movement of strike UAVs

At 5:07 p.m., enemy drones were spotted heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 5:22 p.m., reports indicated enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeast and a threat of air-dropped munitions targeting frontline regions.

At 5:23 p.m., guided aerial bombs (KABs) were launched over Zaporizhzhia region.

At 7:13 p.m., enemy drones were reported over northern Chernihiv region, moving southwest.

Updated information

At 7:59 p.m., a group of enemy drones was reported over Donetsk region, heading toward Kharkiv region.

At 8:01 p.m., enemy tactical aviation activity was observed in the eastern direction, posing a threat of air-dropped munitions to frontline areas.

At 8:02 p.m., KABs were launched over northern Kharkiv region.

At 8:45 p.m., a threat of ballistic missile use was reported from the southeastern direction.

At 8:48 p.m., a fast-moving aerial target was detected over Dnipropetrovsk region, heading toward Kamianske.

At 9:00 p.m., drones were reported heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 9:26 p.m., it was reported that the threat alert was lifted.

At 10:02 p.m., drones were detected over Kherson region’s Beryslav district, heading toward Mykolaiv region.

At 10:24 p.m., a new group of drones was reported over Kherson region, moving west.

Stay safe and take shelter in secure locations!

Earlier, we reported that Russian forces struck a TV tower in central Chernihiv.

