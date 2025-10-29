Russians attack Pavlohrad, Nikopol district, and Synelnykove district: two injured, houses, kindergarten, and cars damaged. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 29 October, Russian invaders attacked Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were injured and infrastructure was damaged as a result of the enemy attacks.

This was reported by Vladislav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Strike on Pavlohrad

Two women were injured in Pavlohrad due to an enemy UAV attack.

"A 46-year-old woman was hospitalised in a moderate condition. A 58-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis. The roof of a kindergarten was damaged," said Haivanenko.

Shelling of Nikopol

The district centre, Marhanetsk, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities were hit by enemy strikes with FPV drones and artillery.

Two houses, a farm building, a car and two petrol stations were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, Pokrovske, Mezhova and Dubovykivka communities, the enemy launched air-dropped guided bombs (KABs) and drone attacks.

Fires broke out, damaging infrastructure, a private house, and a car.

