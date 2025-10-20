Russians attacked Pavlohrad and Nikopol with missiles and UAVs: 16 people were injured. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled Pavlohrad district with rockets and drones: 16 people were wounded and infrastructure was damaged. The enemy also attacked Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, destroying a house and an agricultural enterprise.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Pavlohrad.

In Pavlohrad, 16 people were injured, 15 of them were hospitalised. Four of them are in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. An infrastructure facility was damaged and a fire broke out.

The aggressor also sent a drone to the Verbky community. There was also a fire there.

Read more: Ruscists attack DTEK’s enrichment plant in Dnipropetrovsk region

Nikopol region

The Russian army fired at Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. They hit Nikopol itself, as well as Pokrovske and Myrove communities.

An agricultural company, a multi-storey building, 2 private houses and 2 outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged.













Earlier it was reported that Russian occupation forces attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region.