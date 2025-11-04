Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy attacked three districts, leaving one dead and several wounded. Among victims are children (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 4 November, Russian invaders attacked the Synelnykivskyi, Nikopolskyi, and Pavlohradskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Synelnykivskyi district

The enemy attacked the Mykolaiv community in the Synelnykivskyi district with a missile and a UAV.

"A 65-year-old woman was killed. Eight more people were injured, including two children. A 15-year-old boy will be treated on an outpatient basis. A 5-year-old girl was hospitalised in serious condition, as were two adults," Haivanenko said.

The attack caused fires in a café-shop, a private house and a car. Twelve private homes and several cars were damaged.

The enemy struck the Vasylkiv community with a KAB. Cars were destroyed.







See more: Russians attack Pavlohrad, Nikopol district, and Synelnykove district: two injured, houses, kindergarten, and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Nikopol district

From evening until morning, the enemy struck the district with drones, MLRS and artillery. They targeted the district centre, the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities.

According to Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk, the enemy attacked Nikopol six times with kamikaze drones and twice with barrel artillery.

"Three men, aged 43, 51 and 52, were injured as a result of the shelling. An ambulance was damaged," the mayor added.

The SES of Ukraine noted that Russian occupiers deliberately struck an ambulance that was transporting a sick person to the hospital.

"Three medics were injured, but the patient was not harmed," the SES said.







Pavlohrad district

The drone attack damaged infrastructure.

Read more: Russia’s November 1 strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: Marine Corps confirms its troops were killed and wounded