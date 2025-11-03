Russia’s November 1 strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: Marine Corps confirms its troops were killed and wounded

On 1 November, Russian terrorists carried out a combined missile-and-drone strike on a settlement in the Samariv district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 30th Marine Corps.

Strike hit the center of the settlement

"Servicemen of one of the separate marine brigades were present in the village at the time of the strike. The strike was delivered at the center of the settlement, where there is no parade ground," the statement said.

Civilians and military personnel among the victims

Unfortunately, among the dead and wounded are both civilians and servicemen of our brigade.

The command of the 30th Marine Corps expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

It is noted that law enforcement agencies are currently conducting an investigation at the military unit to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. In addition, certain officials have been suspended from their posts.

Background