Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November: State Bureau of Investigation investigates death of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers as negligence

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have launched a pre-trial investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region on 1 November.

Russian attack on 1 November

The SBI recalled that on 1 November, at around 5 p.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on the base of Ukrainian military personnel. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries.

An investigative team from the State Bureau of Investigation immediately arrived at the scene and is conducting the necessary investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Investigation of the tragedy

It is noted that the SBI investigation is checking whether the safety requirements for personnel were observed during the air raid and whether shelters for the military were properly organised.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude to military service committed under martial law).

What preceded

As reported, on 1 November 2025, the enemy carried out a missile and drone strike on communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result of the enemy's combined strike, there are dead and wounded among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

