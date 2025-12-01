Group of Russian guards in Berdiansk hit: 5 - "200", 4 - heavy "300", "Tigr" and two pickups damaged, - DIU. VIDEO
On 19 November 2025, at 10:20 p.m. Kyiv time, Russian invaders gathered under a propaganda billboard at the entrance to the temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region. Their leisurely conversation was interrupted by a powerful explosion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence.
What are the enemy's losses?
As noted, as a result of a successful operation by the DIU of the Ministry of Defence and the Resistance Movement against Russian occupation, the Muscovites suffered losses in personnel and equipment: five invaders from the so-called "Rosgvardiya" were killed, and four more were seriously wounded; two enemy pickups and a "Tigr" armoured vehicle were damaged.
"The rumbling in Berdiansk caused a commotion - ambulances and fire engines rushed to the scene of the destruction of the Russian occupiers," the report said.
The DIU of the Ministry of Defence reminds: there will be appropriate retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.
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