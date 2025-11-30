On trailers and without legs: occupiers had their limbs torn off by tripwires. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Russian soldiers losing their feet after walking through a Ukrainian field.
According to Censor.NET, the invaders lost parts of their legs due to explosive devices set up throughout the area.
The footage also shows that they are unable to walk on their own and are being pulled by their accomplices on motorcycles with homemade trailers.
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