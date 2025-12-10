Consequences of morning shelling of Korabelnyi district were shown in Kherson: woman was wounded. VIDEO

This morning, Russian troops again shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the shelling

The enemy strike damaged a supermarket, high-rise buildings, and a car.

A 52-year-old woman was injured. She suffered concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to her face and back. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital in a moderate condition. She is receiving the necessary medical care.

Also, during the night, the occupiers struck a residential building in the central part of Kherson.

The attack caused a fire. Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the flames. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

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