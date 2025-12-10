Elderly man scolds occupier standing near entrance to high-rise building: "Bastards! Get out and don’t come back here! Look after your own Russia". VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction, a local resident openly expressed his attitude to the Russian occupiers about their presence and the destruction they had brought to Ukrainian land.
According to Censor.NET, the man showed the invaders the way out and urged them to leave the city immediately.
In response to the appearance of Russian troops, the man emotionally declared:
"Ukrainian soldiers from Zhytomyr region fed me chocolate, pâté and sausage. And you, bastards, get out! And don't come back here, look after your Russia, make sure it flourishes!"
His words became a symbol of the attitude of local residents towards the occupying forces, which brought war, destruction and death to the Kharkiv region.
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