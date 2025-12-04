Woman who tried to help AFU soldiers was "sentenced" to 16 years in colony in occupied Luhansk region. VIDEO

In the occupied Luhansk region, a resident of the town of Novoaydar was "sentenced" to 16 years in prison for allegedly hiding Ukrainian defenders.

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This was reported by the so-called "Supreme Court of the LPR," according to Censor.NET.

Details

The woman was accused of "treason."

The "court" stated that citizen M. was against Russian aggression against Ukraine and allegedly communicated with a military intelligence officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the messengers.

According to the Russians, the woman decided to "help two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who were hiding in her apartment to move to territory controlled by Ukraine."

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"To this end, she went to the district hospital, found and photographed medical document forms and samples of medical records, and sent them via messenger to a military intelligence officer for the further production of fictitious documents.

After receiving the medical documents from the military intelligence officer, she was instructed to print them out and provide them, along with two SIM cards, to the Armed Forces of Ukraine servicemen who were hiding in her apartment, with the aim of moving them to the territory of Ukraine under the guise of patients," the "court" said.

Later, according to the occupiers, the two soldiers were detained at a checkpoint.

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The actions of two Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen who were heading towards Ukraine were stopped at a checkpoint, where they reported their destination and the circumstances of their movement.

The occupation "court" found the woman "guilty of treason" and sentenced her to 16 years in prison to be served in a general regime penal colony.

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