In November, the enemy occupied 505 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is almost twice as much as in September.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.

Most advances in the Huliaipole area

Read more: Situation on front line is very difficult; we need to change our approach to using forces and resources we have, - Zhorin

As noted, the enemy was most successful in the area of Huliaipole—40% of all advances, with only 16% of assault operations taking place on the section from Huliaipole to Horikhiv.

"In October, the 20th Army Corps received a new high-quality commander, who immediately began to restore order and stopped the chaotic undermining of our defenses. As a result, in November, the enemy began to press more actively towards Huliaipole, which caused many problems," the report said.

Read more: Defence forces have blocked enemy on approaches to Huliaipole; there are no occupiers in city, - Voloshyn

The situation near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

The situation is difficult in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad area, which accounts for 32.5% of all enemy attacks.

The Russians have occupied 35 square kilometers near and in Pokrovsk, and 21.5 square kilometers in the Mirnograd area. In total, this is 56.5 square kilometers, which is only 11% of all advances.

In other areas, there were no anomalies, with the exception of Siversk, where enemy activity intensified. Also, in Odradne-Ambarne, where some of the advances probably took place at the end of October. But due to the lies, it was difficult to establish this in time," analysts added.

"In total, the Russians carried out 5,990 assaults in November—since November last year, only last December saw more, and this is the highest monthly figure this year," DeepState concludes.