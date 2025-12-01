Situation on front line is very difficult; we need to change our approach to using forces and resources we have, - Zhorin

The situation on the front line is indeed very difficult. But it can be remedied.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd SAB, on his Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

How to improve the situation?

"The situation on the front line is indeed very difficult. But I don't think it can't be fixed. We are significantly behind on some things, but if we make the right decisions, we still have a chance to improve our position. This includes the negotiation process, thanks to changes on the battlefield," he writes.

Read more: Russia improving its "drone battle" tactics. This was Ukraine’s key advantage, - WSJ

Where is it most difficult?

According to Zhorin, Kupiansk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole are the most difficult areas, but the occupiers are advancing everywhere and only increasing the pressure.

"Right now, we urgently need to change our approach to using the forces and resources we have. It sounds complicated, but in practice, these are totally realistic steps," the military added.

Read more: Defence forces have blocked enemy on approaches to Huliaipole; there are no occupiers in city, - Voloshyn