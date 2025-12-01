Russia improving its "drone battle" tactics. This was Ukraine’s key advantage, - WSJ

Russia is actively using cheap and compact drones in the battles for Pokrovsk, increasing the effectiveness of its tactical warfare against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The most noticeable change in the 2025 war was the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukrainian supply routes using drones, according to Ukrainian military personnel on the front lines and analysts.

The Russians gained the upper hand in the use of tactical drones for the first time in the autumn. Their drones significantly outnumber Ukrainian ones in important areas of the front. In addition, improved tactics make it more difficult for Ukraine to supply its units on the line of contact.

Russia is systematically increasing its use of small drones for reconnaissance, artillery correction and strikes against Ukrainian forces. It has also adopted Ukrainian methods of using FPV drones.

See more: DIU has published scheme of Russian UAV "Orion" and data on companies involved in its production. PHOTO

Russia systematically increases use of small drones after Ukrainian operation in Kursk region

After the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region in 2024, Russia revised its approach to the use of drones. According to Konrad Muzyka, director of the Polish company Rochan Consulting, Ukrainian logistics and unmanned units are currently suffering greater losses than infantry. As a result, pilots have to launch FPV drones from a greater distance, which reduces their effectiveness, while Russian aircraft have significantly increased their range and are increasingly hitting targets deep in the rear.

The battles for Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region demonstrate how much the Russian Federation has strengthened its position in tactical "drone" warfare. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian drones outnumber Ukrainian ones in this area by a ratio of approximately 10 to 1.

An additional problem is that Russia receives large shipments of fibre optic cable from China, while Ukraine receives very limited supplies from its Western partners.

Read more: Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines in Myrnohrad and eliminating enemy on approaches to city, - OC "East"