Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines in Myrnohrad and eliminating enemy on approaches to city, - GT "East"

In Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

This is stated in a report by the Group of Troops "East", according to Censor.NET.

Fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day on November 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the Group of Troops "East" have repelled 99 Russian assaults.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 56 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Novoserhiivka, and Filiya. Ten combat clashes are still ongoing.

Read more: Defense forces completed operation in Dobropillia direction and stabilized situation, - AAF

The situation in Pokrovsk

In Pokrovsk, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing.

The enemy is attempting to use thick fog to build up its forces and prepare conditions for a further offensive.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, our units continue aerial reconnaissance, targeting, and fire strikes against enemy groups.

The situation in Myrnohrad

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

In addition, additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure an uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to the Defense Forces units.