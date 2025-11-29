Defense forces completed operation in Dobropillia direction and stabilized situation, - AAF

The operation in the Dobropillia direction has been completed, which has made it possible to thwart Russia's plans to break through to Barvinkove and stabilize the situation around Pokrovsk. Fighting continues, but the city is being held.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on air during a telethon by Oleh Apostol, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces.

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"As of now, we have preliminarily completed our operation in the Dobropillia direction. I believe that this was the right decision made by the top leadership," Apostol said.

The situation in Pokrovsk

According to him, the escalation of the situation began in Pokrovsk, and the enemy planned an offensive from the Dobropillia direction towards Barvinkove.

"The problem began in Pokrovsk, and it escalated. The enemy also planned to advance from the Dobropillia direction to Barvinkove and completely cut off the entire Donetsk region. Now their ambitions have subsided somewhat," Apostol noted.

According to him, the enemy is currently attempting to attack Dobropillia with marine forces from the east and units of the 76th Division from the south. At the same time, Ukrainian units are successfully holding their positions in Pokrovsk.

"Pokrovsk is holding out... We have units in Pokrovsk, and certain areas are already under our control. I don't think the enemy will report that they have definitely taken it, and it won't be anytime soon," the commander noted.

Read more: Russians concentrated in southern part of Pokrovsk, small enemy groups operating throughout agglomeration, - Airborne Assault Troops

The apostle emphasized that fighting in urban conditions would significantly complicate the Russian offensive, as was the case in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

"He will be forced to engage in combat in Pokrovsk, which is analogous to Toretsk... Chasiv Yar is still holding out, so it will be difficult for them," the commander added.

He also warned of a possible escalation of tensions due to the activities of the 76th Division, which "has its own actions and plans."