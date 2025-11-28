Russians concentrated in southern part of Pokrovsk, small enemy groups operating throughout agglomeration, - Airborne Assault Troops
The occupiers are concentrated in the southern part of Pokrovsk, with small groups operating throughout the agglomeration. Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and search-and-strike groups destroy the enemy on the spot.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by Serhii Okishev, spokesman for the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Search and strike groups detect the enemy and destroy them on the spot. Aerial reconnaissance also operates around the clock to detect these groups," he added.
According to him, the Russians are storming Pokrovsk around the clock, suffering heavy losses – dozens of occupiers are destroyed every day.
He also added that the Russian army rarely uses equipment for attacks: Ukrainian soldiers destroy it as it approaches the city.
What is the situation in Pokrovsk?
- According to the Eastern Group of Forces, the enemy is trying to break through the defences of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the occupiers in urban areas.
- According to DeepState, the central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under the control of the Russian Federation, with the enemy consolidating and fortifying its positions.
- The press centre of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported that the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy and conducting search-and-strike operations to eliminate Russian troops in Pokrovsk.
- On 23 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported that Russian invaders were advancing in Pokrovsk and near Dachenske in the Donetsk region.
- On 26 November, reports indicated that Russian troops had been spotted in the area of the railway station in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
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