ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11232 visitors online
News Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
920 1

Russians concentrated in southern part of Pokrovsk, small enemy groups operating throughout agglomeration, - Airborne Assault Troops

Russia is storming Pokrovsk around the clock, but is suffering dozens of casualties every day

The occupiers are concentrated in the southern part of Pokrovsk, with small groups operating throughout the agglomeration. Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and search-and-strike groups destroy the enemy on the spot.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by Serhii Okishev, spokesman for the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Search and strike groups detect the enemy and destroy them on the spot. Aerial reconnaissance also operates around the clock to detect these groups," he added.

According to him, the Russians are storming Pokrovsk around the clock, suffering heavy losses – dozens of occupiers are destroyed every day.

He also added that the Russian army rarely uses equipment for attacks: Ukrainian soldiers destroy it as it approaches the city.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces block enemy attempts to storm Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with small infantry groups – Syrskyi

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

Read more: Assault troops from the "Skelia" regiment destroyed group of occupiers during operation in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Author: 

Donetsk region (5849) military actions (3403) air assault troops (245) Pokrovsk (888) Pokrovskyy district (1338)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 