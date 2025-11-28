Russians concentrated in southern part of Pokrovsk, small enemy groups operating throughout agglomeration, - Airborne Assault Troops

The occupiers are concentrated in the southern part of Pokrovsk, with small groups operating throughout the agglomeration. Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and search-and-strike groups destroy the enemy on the spot.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by Serhii Okishev, spokesman for the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"Search and strike groups detect the enemy and destroy them on the spot. Aerial reconnaissance also operates around the clock to detect these groups," he added.

According to him, the Russians are storming Pokrovsk around the clock, suffering heavy losses – dozens of occupiers are destroyed every day.

He also added that the Russian army rarely uses equipment for attacks: Ukrainian soldiers destroy it as it approaches the city.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces block enemy attempts to storm Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with small infantry groups – Syrskyi

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

Read more: Assault troops from the "Skelia" regiment destroyed group of occupiers during operation in Pokrovsk. VIDEO