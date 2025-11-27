Ukrainian Armed Forces block enemy attempts to storm Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with small infantry groups – Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made a working visit to the Pokrovsk sector and said that over the past week, within the city itself, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had "cleared" about 11.5 square kilometres of territory of enemy forces.
He reported this on social media, Censor.NET notes.
Clearing the city and active operations
According to him, the defence of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and the surrounding areas is being conducted in a comprehensive manner. The Defence Forces are carrying out active counter-actions to regain lost positions.
"Our tasks remain unchanged: to defend Ukrainian positions; to detect and destroy as many Russian personnel and pieces of equipment as possible; to disrupt their logistics; and to effectively counter the enemy in the air. We are blocking attempts to storm the cities with small infantry groups," the Commander-in-Chief said.
Over the past week alone, directly within the city of Pokrovsk, enemy forces have been located and eliminated on an area of about 11.5 square kilometres.
Enemy disguises itself as civilians
The Commander-in-Chief stressed that, due to heavy losses and pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians have been forced to commit operational reserves to the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad secto
The aggressor is constantly trying to shift the axes of attack in this area, using treacherous infiltration tactics, including masquerading as civilians or using them as cover.
During a meeting with commanders, Syrskyi discussed reinforcing units, enabling the advance of assault groups, maintaining logistics, setting up additional supply routes and evacuating the wounded.
What is the situation in Pokrovsk?
- According to the Eastern Group of Forces, the enemy is trying to break through the defences of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the occupiers in urban areas.
- According to DeepState, the central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under the control of the Russian Federation, with the enemy consolidating and fortifying its positions.
- The press centre of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported that the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy and conducting search-and-strike operations to eliminate Russian troops in Pokrovsk.
- On 23 November, the DeepState monitoring project reported that Russian invaders were advancing in Pokrovsk and near Dachenske in the Donetsk region.
- On 26 November, reports indicated that Russian troops had been spotted in the area of the railway station in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
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