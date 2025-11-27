Ukrainian Armed Forces block enemy attempts to storm Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with small infantry groups – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi made a working visit to the Pokrovsk sector and said that over the past week, within the city itself, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had "cleared" about 11.5 square kilometres of territory of enemy forces.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Clearing the city and active operations

According to him, the defence of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and the surrounding areas is being conducted in a comprehensive manner. The Defence Forces are carrying out active counter-actions to regain lost positions.

"Our tasks remain unchanged: to defend Ukrainian positions; to detect and destroy as many Russian personnel and pieces of equipment as possible; to disrupt their logistics; and to effectively counter the enemy in the air. We are blocking attempts to storm the cities with small infantry groups," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Over the past week alone, directly within the city of Pokrovsk, enemy forces have been located and eliminated on an area of about 11.5 square kilometres.

Read more: Fighting continues in Pokrovsk. Defense Forces are not surrounded, logistics are complicated but are being provided, - Eastern Group of Forces

Enemy disguises itself as civilians

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that, due to heavy losses and pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians have been forced to commit operational reserves to the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad secto

The aggressor is constantly trying to shift the axes of attack in this area, using treacherous infiltration tactics, including masquerading as civilians or using them as cover.

During a meeting with commanders, Syrskyi discussed reinforcing units, enabling the advance of assault groups, maintaining logistics, setting up additional supply routes and evacuating the wounded.

See more: Syrskyi: In Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, Ukrainian troops continue inflicting heavy losses on enemy. PHOTO

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

Read more: Russia has deployed its largest group and is conducting new types of attacks in Pokrovsk direction - National Guard’s Rubizh brigade.