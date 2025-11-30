Defence forces have blocked enemy on approaches to Huliaipole; there are no occupiers in city, - Voloshyn

Russian forces continue to attack, but they have not managed to enter Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region — defenders stopped the enemy on the outskirts of the city.

This was stated on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The situation is quite difficult, the enemy continues its assault, trying to push back the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but there are no enemy forces in Huliaipole itself. They have been stopped and blocked on the approaches to this settlement. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking countermeasures against enemy attacks and continuing search and strike operations to detect groups attempting to infiltrate this settlement. Therefore, there are no combat clashes in Huliaipole itself. The enemy has not entered this settlement," Voloshyn said.

Watch more: Near Huliaipole, AFU held back enemy’s offensive, front line has been stabilised, - Southern Defence Forces. VIDEO