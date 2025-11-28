Near Huliaipole, AFU held back enemy’s offensive, front line has been stabilised, - Southern Defence Forces. VIDEO

The 33rd separate assault regiment and adjacent units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces held back the offensive and stabilised the situation in the Huliaipole direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

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"The front has been stabilised," the report said.

Read more: Situation in Huliaipole direction is difficult, but there is no encirclement. Communications and logistics remain intact, - Southern Defence Forces

Situation in the Huliaipole direction

The day before, Ukrainian servicemen said they had spotted Russian invaders on the outskirts of the city of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia. It was noted that fighters of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade engaged in small arms combat with the enemy within the city.

Since the beginning of the week, according to the General Staff, more than 90 enemy assaults have been recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

Read more: AFU unit withdrew from positions near Huliaipole without coordination. Enemy outflanked them – Southern Defence Forces