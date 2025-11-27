AFU unit withdrew from positions near Huliaipole without coordination. Enemy outflanked them – Southern Defence Forces
In the Zaporizhzhia region near Huliaipole, one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) units pulled back from its positions without coordination. Russian troops took advantage of this and moved into the flank of the Defence Forces. Following the fighting, several of our soldiers are considered missing in action.
This was reported by Southern Defence Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET notes.
Enemy forces penetrated the flank of Ukrainian defences
According to him, in order to preserve personnel and ensure a more effective defence of Huliaipole, Ukrainian troops were regrouping and reconfiguring their defensive lines.
"However, one of the units withdrew from its positions without coordination. In doing so, it exposed one of the flanks of our operational formation in this area, leaving the personnel of an adjacent unit without cover. The enemy, taking advantage of this situation and the difficult weather conditions, moved into the flank of the Defence Forces," he said.
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers reported missing in action
Voloshyn said that as a result of the fighting, several Ukrainian service members are considered missing in action.
"Information about what exactly happened there is currently being clarified and verified," the officer said.
He stressed that if it is confirmed that Russian troops committed a war crime in violation of the Geneva Convention, Ukraine will appeal to the relevant human rights and judicial bodies to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
"Despite everything, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy and are doing everything so that they can feel no shame before their fallen comrades or their own dignity," the Armed Forces stressed.
: The spokesperson noted that the command of the Southern Defence Forces had taken timely measures to improve the defensive situation in the Huliaipole sector, including deploying reserves.
Background
- DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had captured the villages of Rivnopillia and Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- The enemy also advanced near Solodke and Novouspenivske in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine’s Defence Forces are carrying out operations to block and deliver comprehensive fire strikes on the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Vesele and Solodke in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
- Russian troops have cut off one of the key logistics routes leading to the town of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops are currently stepping up their efforts to advance in the Huliaipole direction. The enemy is seeking to envelop Huliaipole from the east and the north.
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