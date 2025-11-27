Troops say Russian occupiers are already being spotted on outskirts of Huliaipole. Southern Defence Forces deny it

Ukrainian servicemen say they have spotted Russian occupiers on the outskirts of the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. Officially, the Southern Defence Forces say they have received no information about any deterioration in the situation.

As reported by Censor.NET, three military sources in the Zaporizhzhia sector and Southern Defence Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn told hromadske about this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russians on the town’s outskirts

One of the outlet’s sources said that since the morning of 27 November Russian forces have been observed on the north-eastern outskirts of Huliaipole, in the outermost houses.

"Over the past 24 hours, up to a platoon of Russians has been spotted within the town," another officer from the sector added.

Read more: AFU unit withdrew from positions near Huliaipole without coordination. Enemy outflanked them – Southern Defence Forces

Another hromadske source in the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade said that troops from the brigade had engaged the enemy in small-arms combat inside the town.

According to their information, the occupiers are pushing into the town from the village of Zatyshshia and moving onto the eastern outskirts of Huliaipole, from where the Defence Forces are trying to drive them out.

Comment from the Southern Defence Forces

Voloshyn, however, said he had no such information.

According to him, the situation near the town in Zaporizhzhia region remains quite tense: on 27 November the occupiers tried to carry out assault operations, and fighting is ongoing.

"We are trying to halt, contain and kill the enemy," the Southern Defence Forces spokesperson added.

Watch more: Occupiers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on centre of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO