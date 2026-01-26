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Kupiansk after shelling: drone footage captures scale of destruction
Drone footage of Kupiansk has appeared online following intense shelling.
The video shows destroyed residential buildings, damaged infrastructure and burned-out parts of the city, Censor.NET reports.
What Kupiansk looks like now
According to available information, the city was hit by drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers. Much of the built-up area has been damaged or completely destroyed.
Kupiansk has long been under constant threat of shelling, making normal civilian life and the restoration of the city’s infrastructure impossible.
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