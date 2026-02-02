Dragged air defence system into forest to hide it: artillery of 43rd Air Assault Brigade smashed occupiers’ Buk air defence system to smithereens

Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade detected enemy air defence systems in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, drone reconnaissance detected a Buk air defence missile system in open terrain and passed the information on to the brigade's artillerymen.

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The footage shows that the Russians tried to flee with their equipment into the forest to hide it there, but to no avail.

The artillery destroyed the equipment with a well-aimed strike, along with the occupiers inside.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier kills Russian infantryman with single small-arms shot. VIDEO