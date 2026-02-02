ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7578 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
1 014 5

Dragged air defence system into forest to hide it: artillery of 43rd Air Assault Brigade smashed occupiers’ Buk air defence system to smithereens

Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade detected enemy air defence systems in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, drone reconnaissance detected a Buk air defence missile system in open terrain and passed the information on to the brigade's artillerymen.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The footage shows that the Russians tried to flee with their equipment into the forest to hide it there, but to no avail.

The artillery destroyed the equipment with a well-aimed strike, along with the occupiers inside.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier kills Russian infantryman with single small-arms shot. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11801) elimination (7278) artillery (320) 43rd Artillery Brigade (12) drones (4535) anti-aircraft missile systems (222)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 