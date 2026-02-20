Occupiers shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region: houses and cars were damaged. VIDEO

Over the past day, Russian troops have been striking settlements in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Berehove, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Romashkove, Yantarne, Nezlamne, Veletenske, Novodmytrivka, Rozlyv, Pravdyne, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical, transport and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging six private houses in particular. The occupiers also destroyed warehouses and private cars.

The consequences of Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson

Yesterday, at around 9:30 p.m., the enemy struck residential buildings in Kherson, with shells hitting houses where people were present at the time. As a result of the "arrivals", windows, roofs, facades, fences and outbuildings were damaged.

In the morning, the Russians continued to terrorise the area. This time, they used UAVs for the strikes.

No information about casualties has been received.

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