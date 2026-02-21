Group of unknown individuals armed with weapons attacked Aydar servicemen in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

Today, 21 February, an extraordinary event took place in one of the cities of the Dnipropetrovsk region. A group of six unknown individuals attacked soldiers fromthe Aidar battalion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the regiment's press centre.

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As noted, one of the attackers used a firearm during the attack.

The attack on the soldiers took place while they were off duty

"It is important to emphasise that at the time of the incident, the servicemen were not performing their official duties, were engaged in personal matters, did not provoke anyone and did not take any action against other persons. The attack was carried out without any grounds!" the statement said.

Aidar warns: further aggressive actions against the military will have serious consequences

The regiment emphasises that attacking military personnel is dangerous and irresponsible. These are trained, experienced assault troops who have every legal right to defend themselves in case of threat.

"During this incident, the servicemen deliberately did not use their weapons, although the law allows their use to repel an attack. They showed restraint so as not to endanger civilians. Any further attempts at aggression against the military could have very serious consequences! The assault troops will defend themselves in accordance with the norms of current Ukrainian legislation," the regiment's press centre added.