Front-strike SOF units carried out a series of precision strikes on TOT: the S-400 base in Orlivka, three fuel depots, and an enemy repair facility were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Telegram message.

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"Front-strike units of the Special Operations Forces continue to destroy the 'lifeline' of enemy forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In recent days, SOF units have carried out a series of high-precision strikes on enemy supply facilities," the statement said.

Among the targets hit:

the area where the S-400 air defense system is based in occupied Orlivka in Crimea;

three enemy fuel and lubricant depots—one in Mariupol and two in Novoamvrosiivsk, Donetsk region;

In Amvrosiivka, a logistics warehouse was destroyed;

an enemy repair and restoration unit facility in Zachativka, Donetsk region.

Read more: 92,000 occupiers destroyed over winter: drones have become main weapon, - Fedorov

The destruction of fuel and lubricant depots and machine-tool factories significantly undermines the enemy's offensive potential.

Special operations forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions with the aim of strategically exhausting the enemy's ability to wage war against Ukraine," the SOF notes.

What preceded it?

On the night of March 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot near Nyzhnia Krynka, logistical facilities near Chystyakove in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and a ground-based relay station for the Geran/Gerbera strike UAV control center in the Chornomorsk area, which is in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Donetsk region. a1> and a ground relay station for Geran/Gerbera strike UAVs in the Chornomorsk area, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.