FPV drone and Ukrainian stormtrooper work together to clear ruins in Kupiansk and eliminate occupier. VIDEO

Unique footage of close combat has appeared online, demonstrating the high level of coordination between assault teams and drone operators. According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian soldier, supported by an FPV drone, detected and killed a Russian occupier in the ruined buildings of Kupiansk.

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Details of the combat episode

Target detection: The FPV drone operator, who was in the sky, recorded the enemy's position and began manoeuvring to strike. The kamikaze drone approached the target and aimed at the occupier's shelter.

Elimination: The footage shows the moment when the FPV drone accurately hits the ruins where the Russian was hiding. After the explosion, a Ukrainian stormtrooper carried out a final sweep of the position, confirming the elimination of the target.

Watch more: Ukrainian drone burns and explodes after occupier drags it into his shelter. VIDEO