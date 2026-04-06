Drones attack Russia’s Voronezh region: chemical plant hit, fire breaks out. VIDEO

On Monday, 6 April, drones attacked Russia’s Voronezh region, resulting in a fire near one of the area’s largest chemical enterprises.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Explosions and fire

According to local residents, explosions rocked Rossosh in Russia’s Voronezh region.

According to ASTRA’s OSINT analysis, a fire was recorded in Rossosh, four kilometres from Minudobreniya JSC, one of the largest chemical enterprises in the Voronezh region.

Read more: Oil depot in Voronezh region of Russia and ruscists’ facilities in TOT hit, - General Staff

What is known about the chemical plant?

The plant is managed by a structure linked to Roskhim JSC. The asset was previously linked in media reports to Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, who is under international sanctions.

"According to open-source data, the plant’s capacity allows it to produce more than 550,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate and up to 1.2 million tonnes of nitroammophoska per year. Ammonium nitrate, in particular, can be used in the production of explosives," ASTRA writes.

It is noted that on the night of 13 December 2025, Ukrainian drones had already attacked the enterprise.

See more: Drones attacked Voronezh, explosions were heard. VIDEO&PHOTOS