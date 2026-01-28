Oil depot in Voronezh region of Russia and ruscists’ facilities in TOT hit, - General Staff

The defence forces struck a UAV warehouse, a UAV control centre and a number of other facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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UAV control centre

In the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, Russian manpower and UAV control centre in the Velyka Novosilka area were attacked, as well as enemy manpower in the Shakhove and Hryhoriivka areas.

Oil depot

The Defence Forces also struck the "Khokholskaya" oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The ignition of petroleum products has been confirmed, with thick smoke observed. The results are being clarified.

Read more: Drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban: reports of fire at oil refinery. VIDEO

Ammunition depot

In the area of Nizhnia Duvanka in occupied Luhansk region, an ammunition depot of the Russian Federation was hit, as well as enemy forces concentrated in the area of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region and a battalion command post in the area of Berezove in the occupied part of Dnipropetrovsk region.

A strike was recorded on enemy forces in the village of Kolotilovka in the Belgorod region of Russia.

The losses of the Russian forces are being clarified.

Read more: Oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and number of other enemy targets hit, - General Staff

Clarification

The results of the recent strike on the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation have been clarified - a fire covering an area of approximately 6,200 m² and damage to three tanks (10,000 m³) have been confirmed.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk, residents report power outages, - media. VIDEO