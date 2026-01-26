Explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk, residents report power outages, - media

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk, and residents experienced power outages.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Residents of the Kamianobridskyi district in the north of the city observed black smoke.

Read more: Occupiers took group of teenagers from temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region to military training in Russia, - NRC

Where did it hit?

Social media reports suggest that critical infrastructure may have been hit. Some residents of the occupied city report power outages.

Earlier, monitoring channels reported that an air raid alert had been declared in occupied Luhansk, explosions had been heard, and air defence systems were operating.

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