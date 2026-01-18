The occupation administration of the Kherson region has launched another stage of systematic militarization of children from the temporarily occupied territories. A group of 24 teenagers was taken outside the occupied territory to Volgograd in the Russian Federation under the guise of an educational project called "Pride of the Nation. The Path of Development."

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, according to Censor.NET.

The real goal

As noted, the real purpose of the trip is the forced integration of minors into the Russian military infrastructure and the formation of a loyal mobilization reserve.

At the so-called Avangard defense and sports camp, teenagers were taught how to work with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), military specialties, elements of cyber operations, and tactical training.

At the same time, they were subjected to ideological indoctrination: visits to Mamayev Kurgan, "patriotic" ceremonies, and museum propaganda about the war.

The CNS emphasizes that children are deliberately taught to perceive war as normal and as a path to development.

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"Обов’язкова рекомендація"

According to NRC sources, participants were selected through schools and lyceums under administrative pressure. School administrators were given quotas for the number of children, and parents were left with virtually no alternative—participation was presented as a "mandatory recommendation." In several cases, families were directly hinted at possible problems with payments, social assistance, and educational characteristics in case of refusal.

Participation of the occupation governor Saldo

The involvement of the occupation governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, who publicly supports such trips and uses them as part of his own propaganda campaign, has been separately documented.

According to the NRC, it is through his apparatus that logistics, lists of children, and interaction with Russian military-patriotic centers are coordinated.

"In fact, this is about the organized removal of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories to the territory of the aggressor state for the purpose of ideological indoctrination and military socialization. This is a direct violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the involvement of children from occupied territories in military programs and war propaganda. The occupying authorities are deliberately working with an age group that is not yet capable of critically assessing events and are turning "educational trips" into a tool for recruiting loyalty," the NRC added.