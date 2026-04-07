Combat robot helps Defence Forces clear Ternuvate and capture occupiers – 131st battalion fighters. VIDEO

During a clearing operation to liberate the village of Ternuvate in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers, the Defence Forces used an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), which helped capture Russian troops.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was told to the outlet Novynarnia by the deputy company commander of the 131st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion named after Colonel Yevhen Konovalets, call sign DJ.

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Details of the operation

DJ coordinated the actions of the group that was liberating the village.

Ukrainian troops tracked down Russian soldiers who were hiding in houses and had parked their Niva vehicles in garages. The occupiers were offered the chance to surrender, but they did not rush to do so. They may have believed they could hold out or that reinforcements would arrive.

However, everything changed when the UGV was deployed. A robot equipped with a machine gun approached the house where the enemy was hiding and opened fire.

The enemy ran out with their hands up

This was the last straw for the terrified Russians, and they ran out with their hands up.

"The UGV has one interesting feature: it creates significant psychological pressure. Most people can read another person, their intentions, mood, and so on. But this is a piece of metal with a machine gun. And when it is ‘looking’ at you, you are not entirely sure whether it will shoot or not, or what it is going to do. So they are not very active in front of a machine gun when it is mounted on a UGV," said the commander of the unmanned ground vehicle platoon of the 131st battalion, call sign Viter, who operated the robot.

The robot also helped clear other houses in the village. According to the soldiers, almost no mission now is carried out without UGVs — they are used for clearing operations, logistics, and generally make the troops feel more at ease when such a robot is part of the group.

"When we first entered Ternuvate, all the dogs would run after our UGVs, barking across the village. But during the latest missions, they no longer reacted to us," the soldiers said with a laugh.