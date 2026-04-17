Ukrainian drones eliminated 15 invaders during an attempted landing on island. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders have thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to cross the Dnipro and establish a foothold on the island section of the front line. A video has emerged online showing the successful hunt for enemy paratroopers, filmed by UAV operators from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thanks to the vigilance and skill of the marines, the enemy’s plans to establish a foothold in the floodplains ended in complete defeat.

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Course of the operation:

First wave: The first enemy boat carrying troops was spotted whilst attempting to cross the river. FPV drone operators from the 40th Brigade delivered a precision strike, hitting the target directly on the water.

Attempt at evacuation and reinforcement: A second boat moved out to assist the first group. Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance units tracked its movement and waited for the enemy to land on the island.

Final elimination: The occupiers, who attempted to scatter and hide in dense vegetation (floodplains), were methodically eliminated by a series of precision strikes.

Results of the operation: A total of 13 invaders were eliminated during the battle. Two more were seriously wounded; however, in keeping with the tradition of the occupying forces, they were abandoned by their comrades on the battlefield without any assistance. The enemy group’s total losses amounted to 15 personnel.

See also: Shell hits boat carrying occupiers in Kherson region. VIDEO