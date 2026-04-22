Will Russian offensive succeed? | YURII BUTUSOV. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, platoon commander of unmanned systems in the Khartiia Brigade, is going live to break down the key challenges of the 2026 summer campaign.

The stream will focus on the actual state of the enemy’s preparations for a large-scale offensive, likely directions of strikes, and the occupiers’ ability to sustain the intensity of assaults. It will also cover the AFU’s defensive tactics, the role of advanced UAV interception technologies, and the issue of resource support for Ukrainian units. Join the discussion, ask questions in the chat, and get an objective analysis of what the summer war may look like this year.

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