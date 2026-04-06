What is wrong with assault regiments | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yurii Butusov, platoon commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia", analyses systemic issues in the formation and deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ assault regiments.
Watch on Censor.NET.
In this episode, Butusov examines management errors, personnel training issues and how to change approaches to save soldiers’ lives.
What led up to this?
- As previously reported, former battalion commander in the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, expressed his distrust of "Syrskyi’s assault regiments".
- It was also reported that Defence Minister’s adviser Serhii Sternenko stated that the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" had sent a mechanised column to storm positions near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. As a result, many Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were killed.
- The unit dismissed his claims as false and in line with Russian propaganda.
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