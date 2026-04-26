SSU "Alfa" special forces eliminated over 2,800 occupiers in week using FPV drones. VIDEO

Drone operators from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ unit carried out strikes on enemy troop concentrations along the entire front line.

According to Censor.NET, over the course of the week, pilots used FPV drones to eliminate 2,812 occupiers.

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It is also noted that strikes were carried out on enemy positions across various sections of the front line.

"The special forces of the SSU's 'Alfa' Special Operations Centre work so flawlessly that after being hit, the enemy is left with just one final frame," the soldiers add in the comments under the video.

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