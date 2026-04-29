Blast from drone throws occupier against tree and forces his mouth open: combat work by Magyar’s Birds. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Magyar’s Birds" struck an occupier who was moving around under a tree as Ukrainian UAVs approached.
According to Censor.NET, the hit threw the invader back against the tree and eliminated him, while the blast wave forced his mouth open.
A video of the combat operation was published by Robert Brovdi ("Magyar") on his Telegram channel.
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