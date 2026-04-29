Blast from drone throws occupier against tree and forces his mouth open: combat work by Magyar’s Birds. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Brigade "Magyar’s Birds" struck an occupier who was moving around under a tree as Ukrainian UAVs approached.

According to Censor.NET, the hit threw the invader back against the tree and eliminated him, while the blast wave forced his mouth open.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A video of the combat operation was published by Robert Brovdi ("Magyar") on his Telegram channel.

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