"Now I’m one-eyed pirate. I’m f#cking shocked": ruscist whines after failed assault. VIDEO 18+

A video recording has been published online showing a wounded ruscist whining about losing an eye as a result of a failed assault by his unit.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage was shared by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their Telegram channel.

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"This is what an assault is, f#ck. Now I'm a one-eyed pirate. I'm f#cking shocked," the ruscist says in the video.

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Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with unstable psyches!

Warning! Profanity!

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