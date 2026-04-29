"Now I’m one-eyed pirate. I’m f#cking shocked": ruscist whines after failed assault. VIDEO 18+
A video recording has been published online showing a wounded ruscist whining about losing an eye as a result of a failed assault by his unit.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage was shared by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their Telegram channel.
"This is what an assault is, f#ck. Now I'm a one-eyed pirate. I'm f#cking shocked," the ruscist says in the video.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with unstable psyches!
Warning! Profanity!
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