Pilots from SIGNUM unit destroyed 23 Russian drones. VIDEO
Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion carried out a large-scale operation to clear the airspace of enemy reconnaissance and strike assets. According to Censor.NET, during a single shift, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 23 Russian fixed-wing drones.
The targets were engaged at night, highlighting the unit’s high level of technical capability and the skill of its operators.
List of destroyed occupiers’ equipment:
-
Supercam — 11 units;
-
Zala — 5 units;
-
Orlan — 3 units;
-
KVO (Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg) — 3 units;
-
Lancet — 1 unit (attack UAV).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password