Pilots from SIGNUM unit destroyed 23 Russian drones. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion carried out a large-scale operation to clear the airspace of enemy reconnaissance and strike assets. According to Censor.NET, during a single shift, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 23 Russian fixed-wing drones.

The targets were engaged at night, highlighting the unit’s high level of technical capability and the skill of its operators.

List of destroyed occupiers’ equipment:

Supercam — 11 units;

Zala — 5 units;

Orlan — 3 units;

KVO (Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg) — 3 units;

Lancet — 1 unit (attack UAV).

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