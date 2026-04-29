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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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Pilots from SIGNUM unit destroyed 23 Russian drones. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion carried out a large-scale operation to clear the airspace of enemy reconnaissance and strike assets. According to Censor.NET, during a single shift, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 23 Russian fixed-wing drones.

The targets were engaged at night, highlighting the unit’s high level of technical capability and the skill of its operators.

List of destroyed occupiers’ equipment:

  • Supercam — 11 units;

  • Zala — 5 units;

  • Orlan — 3 units;

  • KVO (Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg) — 3 units;

  • Lancet — 1 unit (attack UAV).

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Watch more: Hrim operators shoot down Russian Gerbera UAV with STING interceptor by ramming it. VIDEO

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2095) elimination (7203) drones (4456) Unmanned Systems Forces (325)
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