Hrim operators shoot down Russian Gerbera UAV with STING interceptor by ramming it. VIDEO

Operators of the Hrim unmanned systems detachment shot down an enemy UAV in their area of responsibility.

As Censor.NET reports, pilots used a STING drone interceptor from Wild Hornets to hit a Russian Gerbera UAV by ramming it.

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The video shows the interceptor hitting the wing of the enemy UAV, after which it loses control.

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