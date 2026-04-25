SSU "Alpha" special forces used STING interceptors to shoot down 11 Russian "Shahed" and "Gerbera" UAVs. VIDEO
Pilots from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre shot down Russian ‘Shahed’ and ‘Gerbera’ UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" unit to engage the targets.
As a result of the operation, 11 enemy drones were destroyed.
In a post accompanying the video, the "Wild Hornets" also note that the "Alpha" special forces are one of the most effective units in intercepting "Shahed"-type strike UAVs in 2025.
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