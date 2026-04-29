Drone operators of 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade take out 6 Russian "mules" as they try to carry ammunition. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave are actively destroying enemy logistics at the forward edge of the line of contact.
Censor.NET reports that the intensive work of Ukrainian drone operators prevents the enemy from establishing stable supplies for its units.
Russian troops are forced to use so-called "mules", infantrymen who carry supplies themselves, delivering resources to positions on foot.
Constant hunting of such targets complicates enemy logistics and creates additional pressure on its forces.
In particular, the video shows six ruscists being taken out during the brigade operators’ combat sorties.
The soldiers also add that, due to the large amount of ammunition carried by the occupiers, they often explode after being hit by a drone as a result of ammunition detonation.
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