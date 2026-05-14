Interceptor drone equipped with special rifle shoots down Russian drones in mid-air at point-blank range. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian engineers and pilots have introduced yet another effective solution for gaining air superiority: the use of drones armed with special guns.

As Censor.NET reports, a compilation of approximately two dozen episodes of successful hunting for enemy aircraft has been published online.

The video captures a unique interception tactic: a Ukrainian drone approaches a Russian ‘Mavic’ or other UAV at close range, after which a special on-board firing system is activated. A shot fired at close range instantly destroys critical components of the enemy aircraft, bringing it down to the ground.

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Watch more: Operators of Phoenix unit of Unmanned Systems Forces shot down one of Russia’s most expensive UAVs, Merlin-VR. VIDEO