Operators of Phoenix unit of Unmanned Systems Forces shot down one of Russia’s most expensive UAVs, Merlin-VR. VIDEO
Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping destroyed a rare Merlin-VR, one of Russia’s most expensive UAVs, in the eastern direction.
As Censor.NET reports, the reconnaissance UAV was hit by pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit.
Details about Russia’s Merlin-VR UAV
The Merlin-VR was presented by Russia’s Research Institute of Modern Telecommunication Technologies in 2021 and is considered a fairly rare target.
According to open data, the cost of the system may exceed $300,000.
The UAV is designed for aerial reconnaissance in automatic and semi-automatic modes, as well as for detecting positions, adjusting fire, and monitoring the movement of forces and equipment.
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