SIGNUM battalion operators shoot down 12 enemy reconnaissance drones. VIDEO
Fighters of the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade used interceptor drones to destroy 12 enemy UAVs that were attempting to conduct aerial reconnaissance.
As reported by Censor.NET, the unit’s operators continue systematic work to destroy Russian drones that adjust strikes and gather information about the positions of the Defense Forces.
Among the targets destroyed:
- 6 "Orlan" UAVs;
- 2 Zala UAVs;
- 1 Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg (KVO) UAV;
- 3 Supercam UAVs.
The unit also notes that the use of interceptor drones is a significantly cheaper way to combat enemy UAVs.
While an air defense missile can cost up to $1 million, drone interceptions cost about $2,000.
The SIGNUM battalion continues to develop this area to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities from aerial attacks by the occupiers.
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