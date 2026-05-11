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Pilots of Phoenix unit destroyed Grad MLRS, armored vehicles, and struck enemy logistics. VIDEO
Drone operators of the Phoenix border guard unit struck enemy equipment, artillery, and logistics across several front directions during the past week.
According to Censor.NET, in the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian pilots hit several units of the occupiers' armored vehicles, including an MT-LB.
In the Lyman direction, Phoenix drone operators destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system and several enemy guns.
At the same time, in the Dobropillia direction, UAV operators dealt serious blows to enemy logistics, and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, they eliminated the manpower of Russian stormtroopers on motorized equipment.
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