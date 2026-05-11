Pilots of Phoenix unit destroyed Grad MLRS, armored vehicles, and struck enemy logistics. VIDEO

Drone operators of the Phoenix border guard unit struck enemy equipment, artillery, and logistics across several front directions during the past week.

According to Censor.NET, in the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian pilots hit several units of the occupiers' armored vehicles, including an MT-LB.

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In the Lyman direction, Phoenix drone operators destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system and several enemy guns.

At the same time, in the Dobropillia direction, UAV operators dealt serious blows to enemy logistics, and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, they eliminated the manpower of Russian stormtroopers on motorized equipment.

Watch more: Ukrainian FPV drone flew into crowd of occupiers in Donetsk area. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots of 66th Mechanised Brigade destroyed 12 motorcycles, cars and quad bike belonging to occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO