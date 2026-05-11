Occupier films killed group of fellow soldiers after strike by Ukrainian MLRS. VIDEO
A Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system struck a column of Russian assault troops on motorbikes in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers concentrated on a small section of the road, after which they were struck.
After the artillery strike, the remnants of the group were finished off by Defense Forces drones.
In the footage released, one of the Russian soldiers is seen filming at least 10 eliminated assault troops.
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